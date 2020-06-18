New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 94 new COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 94 new COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 18, 2020 03:58 PM
Created: June 18, 2020 03:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Uptown Rehabilitation Center.
  • A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual had no underlying conditions.
  • A male in  his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 456.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 94 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday,  New Mexico reported a total of 10,153 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 13 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 9 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 12 new cases in Luna County
  • 20 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 157 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 4,439 have recovered. 


