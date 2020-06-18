New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 94 new COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Uptown Rehabilitation Center.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual had no underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 456.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 94 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,153 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 13 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Curry County
- 9 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 12 new cases in Luna County
- 20 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 5 new cases in Sandoval County
- 9 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
The state reports that 157 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 4,439 have recovered.