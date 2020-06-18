New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 94 new COVID-19 cases

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Uptown Rehabilitation Center.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual had no underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 456.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 94 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,153 cases.