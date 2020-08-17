New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 95 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 95 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 17, 2020 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Sandia Ridge Center.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 718.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 95 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 23,500 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 29 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 6 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 11 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 9 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County
  • 6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 119 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 10,602 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


