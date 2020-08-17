New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 95 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

29 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

11 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

9 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Valencia County

6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 119 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 10,602 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.