New Mexico reports 40 new deaths, 1,174 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Ladera Center facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Woodmark at Uptown facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Elite Senior Care Kathryn House facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A third female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lotus Care Homes facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at the Ladera Center facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Guadalupe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Sandoval County.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 50s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 50s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s. The individual was hospitalized. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 2,243.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,174 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 133,242 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 337 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 36 new cases in Chaves County
- 8 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 16 new cases in Curry County
- 133 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 44 new cases in Eddy County
- 14 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 64 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 19 new cases in Luna County
- 63 new cases in McKinley County
- 15 new cases in Mora County
- 5 new cases in Otero County
- 20 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 17 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 72 new cases in Sandoval County
- 102 new cases in San Juan County
- 38 new cases in San Miguel County
- 51 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases in Sierra County
- 12 new cases in Socorro County
- 5 new cases in Taos County
- 12 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 46 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
KOB 4 determined there was a 11.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 809 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, there are 57,980 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.