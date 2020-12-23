New Mexico reports 40 new deaths, 1,174 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

337 new cases in Bernalillo County

36 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

16 new cases in Curry County

133 new cases in Doña Ana County

44 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

64 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

63 new cases in McKinley County

15 new cases in Mora County

5 new cases in Otero County

20 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Roosevelt County

72 new cases in Sandoval County

102 new cases in San Juan County

38 new cases in San Miguel County

51 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

12 new cases in Socorro County

5 new cases in Taos County

12 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

46 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 11.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 809 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 57,980 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.