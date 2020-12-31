New Mexico reports 41 new deaths, 1,684 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Ladera Center facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Grants facility in Grants.
- A second female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Grants facility in Grants.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A second female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A male in his 70s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A male in his 80s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A female in her 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home facility in Carlsbad.
- A second male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Retirement Ranch facility in Clovis.
- A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Socorro facility in Socorro.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,477.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,684 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 142,864 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 434 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 76 new cases in Chaves County
- 34 new cases in Cibola County
- 11 new cases in Colfax County
- 40 new cases in Curry County
- 5 new cases in De Baca County
- 118 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 44 new cases in Eddy County
- 25 new cases in Grant County
- 7 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 6 new case in Hidalgo County
- 118 new cases in Lea County
- 20 new cases in Lincoln County
- 11 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 28 new cases in Luna County
- 94 new cases in McKinley County
- 6 new cases in Mora County
- 36 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 53 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 121 new cases in Sandoval County
- 196 new cases in San Juan County
- 12 new cases in San Miguel County
- 75 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 8 new cases in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 13 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 83 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 10.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 803 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, there are 65,533 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.