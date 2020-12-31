New Mexico reports 41 new deaths, 1,684 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 41 new deaths, 1,684 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 31, 2020 03:58 PM
Created: December 31, 2020 03:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 41 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Ladera Center facility in Albuquerque.
  • A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Grants facility in Grants.
  • A second female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Grants facility in Grants.
  • A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
  • A second female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
  • A male in his 70s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
  • A male in his 80s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
  • A female in her 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized. 
  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home facility in Carlsbad.
  • A second male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A male in his 60s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized. 
  • A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
  • A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Retirement Ranch facility in Clovis.
  • A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A second male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Socorro facility in Socorro.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,477.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,684 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of  142,864 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 434 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 76 new cases in Chaves County
  • 34 new cases in Cibola County
  • 11 new cases in Colfax County
  • 40 new cases in Curry County
  • 5 new cases in De Baca County
  • 118 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 44 new cases in Eddy County
  • 25 new cases in Grant County
  • 7 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 6 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 118 new cases in Lea County
  • 20 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 11 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 28 new cases in Luna County
  • 94 new cases in McKinley County
  • 6 new cases in Mora County
  • 36 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 53 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 121 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 196 new cases in San Juan County
  • 12 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 75 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 8 new cases in Sierra County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 13 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 83 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 10.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 803 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 65,533 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


