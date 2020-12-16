New Mexico reports 43 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,816 additional cases

The latest cases include:

569 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

86 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

15 new cases in Colfax County

20 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

94 new cases in DoÃ±a Ana County

68 new cases in Eddy County

27 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

101 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

13 new cases in Luna County

109 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

18 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

50 new cases in Rio Arriba County

58 new cases in Roosevelt County

105 new cases in Sandoval County

151 new cases in San Juan County

22 new cases in San Miguel County

94 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

15 new cases in Socorro County

14 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

98 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

15 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

KOB 4 determined there was a 15% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 838 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 49,609 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.