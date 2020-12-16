New Mexico reports 43 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,816 additional cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A second male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A fourth male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A female in her 70s from Grant. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community facility in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 100s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at the Odelia Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community facility in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community facility in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in her 100s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 2,049.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,816 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 124,357 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 569 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 86 new cases in Chaves County
- 14 new cases in Cibola County
- 15 new cases in Colfax County
- 20 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 94 new cases in DoÃ±a Ana County
- 68 new cases in Eddy County
- 27 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 101 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 13 new cases in Luna County
- 109 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 18 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 50 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 58 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 105 new cases in Sandoval County
- 151 new cases in San Juan County
- 22 new cases in San Miguel County
- 94 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases in Sierra County
- 15 new cases in Socorro County
- 14 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 98 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 15 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
KOB 4 determined there was a 15% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 838 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, there are 49,609 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.