New Mexico reports 43 new deaths, 1,849 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living Facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 30s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Arbors of Del Rey facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the CARC, Inc. facility in Carlsbad.
- A female in her 50s from Lea County.
- A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County
- A second male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County.
- A second female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landmark at Desert Gardens facility in Hobbs.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landmark at Desert Gardens facility in Hobbs.
- A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A male in his 90s from Lincoln County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Atria Vista Del Rio facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 20s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 100s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.
- A male in his 50s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center facility in Taos.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center facility in Taos.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,889.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,849 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 116,565 cases.
The latest case include:
- 560 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 90 new cases in Chaves County
- 19 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 53 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 101 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 74 new cases in Eddy County
- 24 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 117 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 25 new cases in Luna County
- 89 new cases in McKinley County
- 35 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Quay County
- 17 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 28 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 128 new cases in Sandoval County
- 208 new cases in San Juan County
- 11 new cases in San Miguel County
- 83 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 11 new cases in Socorro County
- 11 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 12 new cases in Union County
- 108 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 12.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 932 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Friday, there are 42,415 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.