New Mexico reports 44 new deaths, 1,459 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

459 new cases in Bernalillo County

83 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

17 new cases in Colfax County

29 new cases in Curry County

86 new cases in Doña Ana County

43 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

114 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

12 new cases in Luna County

86 new cases in McKinley County

26 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

27 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

63 new cases in Sandoval County

149 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in San Miguel County

61 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

16 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

62 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

27 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 11.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 878 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 44,130 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.