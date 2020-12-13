New Mexico reports 44 new deaths, 1,459 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Catron County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A second female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a patient at the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from Guadalupe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 20s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Deming facility.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque.
- A female in her 20s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 90s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,957.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,459 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 119,800 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 459 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 83 new cases in Chaves County
- 14 new cases in Cibola County
- 17 new cases in Colfax County
- 29 new cases in Curry County
- 86 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 43 new cases in Eddy County
- 9 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 114 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 12 new cases in Luna County
- 86 new cases in McKinley County
- 26 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 27 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 63 new cases in Sandoval County
- 149 new cases in San Juan County
- 15 new cases in San Miguel County
- 61 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases in Sierra County
- 16 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 62 new cases in Valencia County
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 27 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 11.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 878 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 44,130 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.