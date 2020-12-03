New Mexico reports 44 new deaths, 1,908 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest case include:

586 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

79 new cases in Chaves County

16 new cases in Cibola County

13 new cases in Colfax County

36 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

304 new cases in Doña Ana County

47 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

9 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

68 new cases in Lea County

37 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

10 new cases in Luna County

88 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

37 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

22 new cases in Roosevelt County

110 new cases in Sandoval County

120 new cases in San Juan County

16 new cases in San Miguel County

96 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

20 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

126 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 15% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 947 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 35,179 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.