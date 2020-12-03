New Mexico reports 44 new deaths, 1,908 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A fourth female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A female in her 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a patient at the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
- A second female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in her 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center in Taos.
- A female in her 90s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Los Lunas.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was a resident of the GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Los Lunas.
- A male in his 60s. The individual was hospitalized. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County.
- A male in his 40s. The individual was hospitalized. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.
- A male in his 50s. The individual was hospitalized. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,673.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,908 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 102,862 cases.
The latest case include:
- 586 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 79 new cases in Chaves County
- 16 new cases in Cibola County
- 13 new cases in Colfax County
- 36 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 304 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 47 new cases in Eddy County
- 11 new cases in Grant County
- 9 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 68 new cases in Lea County
- 37 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 10 new cases in Luna County
- 88 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Mora County
- 37 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 22 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 110 new cases in Sandoval County
- 120 new cases in San Juan County
- 16 new cases in San Miguel County
- 96 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 20 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 126 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
KOB 4 determined there was a 15% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 947 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, there are 35,179 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.