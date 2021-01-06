New Mexico reports 47 new deaths, 1,496 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

443 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

76 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

13 new cases in Curry County

164 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

23 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

56 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

15 new cases in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

82 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

28 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

93 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

96 new cases in Sandoval County

154 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

103 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

57 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 16.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 712 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 72,089 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.