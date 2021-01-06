New Mexico reports 47 new deaths, 1,496 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A fourth male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the North Ridge Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
- A second male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
- A second male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Avamere facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in her 60s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,641.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,496 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 149,984 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 443 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 76 new cases in Chaves County
- 14 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 13 new cases in Curry County
- 164 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 14 new cases in Eddy County
- 23 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 56 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 15 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 82 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 28 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 93 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 96 new cases in Sandoval County
- 154 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 103 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 15 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 57 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 16.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 712 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, there are 72,089 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.