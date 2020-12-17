New Mexico reports 48 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,702 additional cases

- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque facility.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces facility.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs facility.
- A female in her 70s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs facility.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and a resident of Aztec Healthcare in Aztec.
- A female in her 90s from San Miguel County.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in her 70s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in her 70s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 80s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 2,097.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,702 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 126,045 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 537 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 28 new cases in Chaves County
- 15 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Colfax County
- 31 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 140 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 38 new cases in Eddy County
- 28 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 75 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 11 new cases in Luna County
- 94 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 31 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 75 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 29 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 155 new cases in Sandoval County
- 90 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 56 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 13 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 121 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 28 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 21 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 22 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 5.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 852 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, there are 50,784 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.