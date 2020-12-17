New Mexico reports 48 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,702 additional cases

The latest cases include:

537 new cases in Bernalillo County

28 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Colfax County

31 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

140 new cases in Doña Ana County

38 new cases in Eddy County

28 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

75 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in Luna County

94 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

31 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

75 new cases in Rio Arriba County

29 new cases in Roosevelt County

155 new cases in Sandoval County

90 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

56 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

121 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

28 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

21 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

22 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 5.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 852 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 50,784 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.