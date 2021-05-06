New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 281 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,089.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 281 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 199,054 cases.