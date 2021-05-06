New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 281 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 281 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 281 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 06, 2021 03:38 PM
Created: May 06, 2021 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Cibola County.
  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,089. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 281 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 199,054 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 79 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 11 new cases in Curry County
  • 22 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 7 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 7 new cases in McKinley County
  • 15 new cases in Otero County
  • 9 new cases in Quay County
  • 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 15 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 47 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 20 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 9 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 149 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 184,057 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 281 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 281 additional COVID-19 cases
APD: No weapon found following evacuation of Tony Hillerman Middle School
APD: No weapon found following evacuation of Tony Hillerman Middle School
Father of girl who was killed in crash provides videos of mother smoking and drinking
Father of girl who was killed in crash provides videos of mother smoking and drinking
Dirty Bourbon plans to reopen in June
Dirty Bourbon plans to reopen in June
Reopening Map: 30 out of 33 counties now in Turquoise
Reopening Map: 30 out of 33 counties now in Turquoise