New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 92 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 92 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 92 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 02, 2021 03:38 PM
Created: June 02, 2021 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

Four recent deaths:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 20s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,268. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 92 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of  203,222 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 27 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Colfax County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Grant County
  • 8 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 13 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 103 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 189,877  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


