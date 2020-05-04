New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 189 additional cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 04, 2020 05:26 PM
Created: May 04, 2020 04:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.
The latest deaths include:
As of Monday, 156 people in New Mexico died from COVID-19.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported at 186 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,031.
The latest cases include:
The state reports that 181 people are hospitalized, and 842 have recovered from COVID-19.
