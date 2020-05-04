New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 189 additional cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 189 additional cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 04, 2020 05:26 PM
Created: May 04, 2020 04:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.

The latest deaths include: 

Advertisement
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

As of Monday, 156 people in New Mexico died from COVID-19.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported at 186 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,031.

The latest cases include: 

  • 24 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 11 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 89 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Otero County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 47 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County

The state reports that 181 people are hospitalized, and 842 have recovered from COVID-19. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Another New Mexico city vows to reopen despite health order
Another New Mexico city vows to reopen despite health order
Albuquerque City Council debates resolution that could allow businesses to reopen earlier
Albuquerque City Council debates resolution that could allow businesses to reopen earlier
Pandemic impacts New Mexico chile farmers
Pandemic impacts New Mexico chile farmers
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 189 additional cases
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 189 additional cases
UNM Hospital having trouble getting highly-touted drug to treat COVID-19 patients
UNM Hospital having trouble getting highly-touted drug to treat COVID-19 patients
Advertisement


State establishes tougher guidelines for COVID-19 testing at nursing homes
State establishes tougher guidelines for COVID-19 testing at nursing homes
UNM Hospital having trouble getting highly-touted drug to treat COVID-19 patients
UNM Hospital having trouble getting highly-touted drug to treat COVID-19 patients
Pandemic impacts New Mexico chile farmers
Pandemic impacts New Mexico chile farmers
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 189 additional cases
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 189 additional cases
Albuquerque City Council debates resolution that could allow businesses to reopen earlier
Albuquerque City Council debates resolution that could allow businesses to reopen earlier