New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 189 additional cases

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

As of Monday, 156 people in New Mexico died from COVID-19.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported at 186 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,031.