New Mexico reports 5 new death, 448 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

151 new cases in Bernalillo County

26 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Curry County

68 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

26 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

32 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

31 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

28 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

14 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 5.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 171 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 19,894 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.