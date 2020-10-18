New Mexico reports 5 new death, 448 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 934.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 448 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 36,788 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 151 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 26 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 9 new cases in Curry County
- 68 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 13 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 26 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 32 new cases in Luna County
- 6 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 31 new cases in Sandoval County
- 8 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 28 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 5.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 171 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 19,894 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.