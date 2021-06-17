New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 106 additional COVID-19 cases

· A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

· A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Betty Dare facility in Alamogordo.

· A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,310.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 106 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 204,577 cases.

The latest cases include:

· 23 new cases in Bernalillo County

· 2 new cases in Chaves County

· 1 new case in Cibola County

· 1 new case in Colfax County

· 6 new cases in Curry County

· 15 new cases in Doña Ana County

· 3 new cases in Eddy County

· 3 new cases in Grant County

· 1 new case in Guadalupe County

· 1 new case in Harding County

· 1 new case in Hidalgo County

· 4 new cases in Lea County

· 1 new case in Lincoln County

· 3 new cases in McKinley County

· 1 new case in Otero County

· 1 new case in Quay County

· 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

· 6 new cases in Sandoval County

· 5 new cases in San Juan County

· 1 new case in San Miguel County

· 10 new cases in Santa Fe County

· 3 new cases in Valencia County

· 12 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 101 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 192,777 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.