New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 new COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 440.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 132 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 9,845 cases.