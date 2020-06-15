New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 new COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 new COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 new COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 15, 2020 04:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 440.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 132 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday,  New Mexico reported a total of 9,845 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 13 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in Doña Ana County
  • 17 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 25 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 26 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 29 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 161 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 4,160 have recovered. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Isleta Resort & Casino reopens with new COVID-safe practices
Isleta Resort & Casino reopens with new COVID-safe practices
Bus driver stabbed on Albuquerque's West Side
Bus driver stabbed on Albuquerque's West Side
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 new COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 new COVID-19 cases
Mayor Keller announces creation of Albuquerque Community Safety Department
Mayor Keller announces creation of Albuquerque Community Safety Department
Monument to Spanish conqueror removed in New Mexico
Monument to Spanish conqueror removed in New Mexico
Advertisement


Man shot during protest near Old Town Albuquerque
Man shot during protest near Old Town Albuquerque
Mayor says new Community Safety Department won’t replace policing
Mayor says new Community Safety Department won’t replace policing
APD Police Union ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Keller’s new Community Safety Department
APD Police Union ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Keller’s new Community Safety Department
Albuquerque city councilors weigh in on Keller’s new civilian public safety branch
Albuquerque city councilors weigh in on Keller’s new civilian public safety branch
Business community comes out in support of ABQ's Community Safety Dept.
Business community comes out in support of ABQ's Community Safety Dept.