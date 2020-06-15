New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 new COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 440.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 132 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 9,845 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 13 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 3 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in Doña Ana County
- 17 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 2 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 25 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Sandoval County
- 26 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 29 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
The state reports that 161 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 4,160 have recovered.