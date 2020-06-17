New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 138 new COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and was a federal inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.
- A male in his 70s in Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 452.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 138 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,065 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 20 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Curry County
- 18 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 6 new cases in Lea County
- 20 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Sandoval County
- 13 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
- 30 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
The state reports that 161 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 4,351 have recovered.