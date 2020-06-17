New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 138 new COVID-19 cases

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and was a federal inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

A male in his 70s in Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 452.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 138 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,065 cases.