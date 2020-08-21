New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 150 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

32 new cases in Bernalillo County

12 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

14 new cases in Doña Ana County

11 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

19 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

5 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 65 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 11,312 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.