New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 150 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 150 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 150 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 21, 2020 04:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center facility in Rio Rancho.
  • A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center facility in Rio Rancho.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 739.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 150 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 24,095 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 32 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 12 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 14 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 11 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 19 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 7 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 65 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 11,312 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


