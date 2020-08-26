New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 205 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

39 new cases in Bernalillo County

20 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

20 new cases in Doña Ana County

24 new cases in Eddy County

27 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

4 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 71 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 12,193 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.