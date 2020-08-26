New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 205 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Created: August 26, 2020 04:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
  • A male in his 100s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 755.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 205 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 24,732 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 39 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 20 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Curry County
  • 20 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 24 new cases in Eddy County
  • 27 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 28 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 5 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 71 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 12,193 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


