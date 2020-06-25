New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 207 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes of Farmington facility in Farmington.?
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 485.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 207 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 11,192 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 60 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 46 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 3 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 7 new cases in Luna County
- 37 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 9 new cases in Sandoval County
- 18 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new case in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 135 people are being hospitalized, and 41 are on ventilators. As of Thursday, 5,047 had recovered from the virus.