New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 207 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes of Farmington facility in Farmington.?

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 485.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 207 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 11,192 cases.