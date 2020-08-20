New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 208 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 20, 2020 03:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 734.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 208 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 23,951 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 74 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, there are 11,145 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
