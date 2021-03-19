New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

84 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

41 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

5 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

8 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

29 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

17 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state updates its testing numbers)

The state reports that 130 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 170,799 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.