New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 19, 2021 03:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Friday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,882. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 226 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 189,374 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 84 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 41 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 4 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 5 new cases in Lea County
  • 6 new cases in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 8 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 29 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 8 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 17 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state updates its testing numbers)

The state reports that 130 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 170,799  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


