New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 01, 2020 03:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 882.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 227 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 29,661 cases.

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 86 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.


