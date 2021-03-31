New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 277 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 277 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 31, 2021 03:50 PM
Created: March 31, 2021 03:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,937. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 277 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 191,652 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 125 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 8 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 23 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 4 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Grant County
  • 9 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 6 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 41 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 12 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 16 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 6 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 99 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 173,701 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


