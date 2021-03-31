New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 277 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

125 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

23 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

9 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

41 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

16 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

6 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code,

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 99 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 173,701 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.