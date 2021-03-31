New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 277 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 31, 2021 03:50 PM
Created: March 31, 2021 03:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday's report.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,937.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 277 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 191,652 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 99 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 173,701 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
