New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 297 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 297 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 297 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 01, 2021 05:54 PM
Created: April 01, 2021 03:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,942. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 297 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 191,945 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 112 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 51 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 4 new cases in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 7 new cases in Luna County
  • 20 new cases in Otero County
  • 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 21 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 19 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 15 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 96 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 173,824 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 297 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 297 additional COVID-19 cases
APS sells out of limited supply of gold bars
APS sells out of limited supply of gold bars
WB I-40 from Rio Grande to Coors reopened following 6-vehicle crash
WB I-40 from Rio Grande to Coors reopened following 6-vehicle crash
New Mexico camp pauses plan to house migrant children
New Mexico camp pauses plan to house migrant children
New CDC real-world study backs efficacy of Moderna, Pfizer vaccines
New CDC real-world study backs efficacy of Moderna, Pfizer vaccines