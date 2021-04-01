New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 297 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

112 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Curry County

51 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

3 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Luna County

20 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

21 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

15 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 96 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 173,824 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.