New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 297 additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: April 01, 2021 05:54 PM
Created: April 01, 2021 03:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday's report.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,942.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 297 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 191,945 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 96 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 173,824 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
