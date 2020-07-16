New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 300 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 300 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 16, 2020 04:08 PM
Created: July 16, 2020 03:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
  • A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.  The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 562.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 300 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 16,138 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 103 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 4 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 11 new cases in Curry County
  • 39 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 13 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 23 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 20 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Otero County
  • 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 15 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 16 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 11 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here..

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.7% positivity result of the 6,363 tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 170 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 6,578 have recovered from COVID-19.


