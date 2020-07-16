New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 300 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 562.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 300 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 16,138 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 103 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 4 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 11 new cases in Curry County
- 39 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 13 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 23 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 20 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Otero County
- 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 15 new cases in Sandoval County
- 16 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 11 new cases in Valencia County
KOB 4 determined there was a 4.7% positivity result of the 6,363 tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 170 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, 6,578 have recovered from COVID-19.