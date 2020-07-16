New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 300 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

103 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

4 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Curry County

39 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

23 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

20 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Taos County

11 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.7% positivity result of the 6,363 tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 170 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 6,578 have recovered from COVID-19.