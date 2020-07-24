New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 317 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident at The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 601.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 317 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 18,475 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 96 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 18 new cases in Chaves County
- 4 new cases in Cibola County
- 10 new cases in Curry County
- 42 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 7 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 15 new cases in Lea County
- 17 new cases in Lincoln County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 24 new cases in McKinley County
- 11 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 11 new cases in Sandoval County
- 12 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 10 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code,
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 161 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Friday, there are 7,156 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.