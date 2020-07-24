New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 317 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 317 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 24, 2020 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Friday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident at The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 601.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 317 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 18,475 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 96 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 18 new cases in Chaves County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 10 new cases in Curry County
  • 42 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 7 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 15 new cases in Lea County
  • 17 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 8 new cases in Luna County
  • 24 new cases in McKinley County
  • 11 new cases in Otero County
  • 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 11 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 12 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new cases in Taos County
  • 4 new cases in Union County
  • 10 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 161 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 7,156 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


