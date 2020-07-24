New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 317 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

96 new cases in Bernalillo County

18 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Curry County

42 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

15 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Luna County

24 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

11 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Union County

10 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 161 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 7,156 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.