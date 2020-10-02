New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 341 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

99 new cases in Bernalillo County

32 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

27 new cases in Curry County

45 new cases in Doña Ana County

16 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

26 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

16 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

17 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

3 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 89 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 17,055 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.