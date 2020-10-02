New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 341 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 341 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 341 additional COVID-19 cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: October 02, 2020 03:58 PM
Created: October 02, 2020 03:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
  • A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 887.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 341 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 30,000 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 99 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 32 new cases in Chaves County
  • 12 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Colfax County
  • 27 new cases in Curry County
  • 45 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 16 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 26 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 14 new cases in Luna County
  • 7 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 16 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 17 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 89 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 17,055 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teenager from Carlsbad killed in Oklahoma
Teenager from Carlsbad killed in Oklahoma
Trump, stricken by COVID-19, heads to military hospital
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Española family calls eviction process and notice unfair
Española family calls eviction process and notice unfair
Gov. Lujan Grisham warns New Mexico experiencing 'troubling rise in COVID-19'
Gov. Lujan Grisham warns New Mexico experiencing 'troubling rise in COVID-19'
Map predicts when leaves will change colors in New Mexico
Map predicts when leaves will change colors in New Mexico
Advertisement


The Latest: Trump arrives at Walter Reed, releases video
President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Marine One as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 341 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 341 additional COVID-19 cases
Balloon Fall Fest: Balloonists prepare to take flight in Albuquerque
Balloon Fall Fest: Balloonists prepare to take flight in Albuquerque
Map predicts when leaves will change colors in New Mexico
Map predicts when leaves will change colors in New Mexico
Lower interest rate to help fund New Mexico water projects
Lower interest rate to help fund New Mexico water projects