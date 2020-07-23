New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 343 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 343 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 23, 2020 03:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 596.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 343 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 18,163 cases.

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 167 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

This story will be updated with more detailed information as it's provided


