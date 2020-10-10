New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 486 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 907.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 486 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 32,722 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 167 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 38 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 42 new cases in Curry County
- 73 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 16 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 11 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 9 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 4 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 11 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 27 new cases in Sandoval County
- 11 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 12 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 15 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 5.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 130 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 18,621 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.