New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 486 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

167 new cases in Bernalillo County

38 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

42 new cases in Curry County

73 new cases in Doña Ana County

16 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

11 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

9 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

11 new cases in Roosevelt County

27 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

12 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

15 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 5.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 130 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 18,621 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.