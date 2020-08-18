New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 79 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 79 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 79 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 18, 2020 05:18 PM
Created: August 18, 2020 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include: 

Advertisement
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
  • A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bonney Family Home in Gallup.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 723.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 79 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 23,579 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 20 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 6 new cases in Curry County
  • 7 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 12 new cases in Lea County
  • 6 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 1 new case in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in San Juan County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state. By KOB 4's count, the rolling seven-day average of cases is 138, below the governor's goal of 168. However, the state has a different way up tabulating the rolling average, and says it's 174.  

The state reports that 111 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 10,802 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest grows to 150 acres
Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest grows to 150 acres
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 79 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 79 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico sues over U.S. Postal Service changes
New Mexico sues over U.S. Postal Service changes
Apartment complex moves out squatters to avoid facing legal actions with city
Apartment complex moves out squatters to avoid facing legal actions with city
Gov. Lujan Grisham says goodbye to her dog of 15 years
Gov. Lujan Grisham says goodbye to her dog of 15 years
Advertisement


Keller introduces team that will help address violent crime in Albuquerque
Keller introduces team that will help address violent crime in Albuquerque
Keller discusses wide-range of topics connected to crime in Albuquerque
Keller discusses wide-range of topics connected to crime in Albuquerque
Drive-thru chile roast helps New Mexicans get their fix
Drive-thru chile roast helps New Mexicans get their fix
New Mexico's congressional delegation backs plan to provide USPS with $25 billion ahead of election
New Mexico's congressional delegation backs plan to provide USPS with $25 billion ahead of election
Santa Fe company helps businesses set up virtual tours
Santa Fe company helps businesses set up virtual tours