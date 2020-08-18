New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 79 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

20 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

6 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

1 new case in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state. By KOB 4's count, the rolling seven-day average of cases is 138, below the governor's goal of 168. However, the state has a different way up tabulating the rolling average, and says it's 174.

The state reports that 111 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 10,802 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.