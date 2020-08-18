New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 79 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 18, 2020 05:18 PM
Created: August 18, 2020 03:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 723.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 79 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 23,579 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 1.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state. By KOB 4's count, the rolling seven-day average of cases is 138, below the governor's goal of 168. However, the state has a different way up tabulating the rolling average, and says it's 174.
The state reports that 111 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 10,802 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
