New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 875 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

251 new cases in Bernalillo County

47 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

20 new cases in Curry County

125 new cases in Doña Ana County

20 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

51 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

41 new cases in Luna County

32 new cases in McKinley County

34 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

42 new cases in Sandoval County

31 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

48 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

31 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

19 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 9.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 264 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, 80 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 76 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

There are 20,765 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.