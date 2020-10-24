New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 875 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 965.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 875 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 41,040 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 251 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 47 new cases in Chaves County
- 15 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 20 new cases in Curry County
- 125 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 20 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 51 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 41 new cases in Luna County
- 32 new cases in McKinley County
- 34 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 42 new cases in Sandoval County
- 31 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 48 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 31 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 19 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 9.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 264 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, 80 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 76 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
There are 20,765 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.