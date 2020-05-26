New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 26, 2020 05:42 PM
Created: May 26, 2020 04:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 325.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 107 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,130 cases.

  • 15 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 22 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 26 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 12 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 14 new cases among federal detainees held by ICE at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 211 people are hospitalized, and 2,564  have recovered. 


