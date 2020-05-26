New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases

- A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 325.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 107 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,130 cases.
- 15 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Curry County
- 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 22 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Sandoval County
- 26 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 12 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 14 new cases among federal detainees held by ICE at the Torrance County Detention Facility
The state reports that 211 people are hospitalized, and 2,564 have recovered.