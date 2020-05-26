New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases

A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 325.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 107 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,130 cases.