New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases

Five recent deaths:
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,273.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 126 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 203,330 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 39 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 7 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Sandoval County
- 14 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 5 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 99 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 190,087 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.