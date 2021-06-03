New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 126 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 203,330 cases.

The latest cases include:

39 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Curry County

10 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

14 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

5 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 99 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 190,087 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.