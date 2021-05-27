New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 131 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,259.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 131additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 202,698 cases.

The latest cases include:

34 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

8 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

27 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 120 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 188,507 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.