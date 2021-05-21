New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 175 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,131.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 175 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 201,686 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 43 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 4 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 12 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 4 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 1 new case in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 11 new cases in Sandoval County
- 37 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 18 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 144 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 187,238 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.