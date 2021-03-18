New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 263 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,877.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 263 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 189,158 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 92 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 10 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 40 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 10 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 13 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 21 new cases in Sandoval County
- 4 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 14 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 23 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
The state reports that 138 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 169,889 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.