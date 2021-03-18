New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 263 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

92 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

10 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

40 new cases in Doña Ana County

10 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

1 new case in Luna County

13 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

21 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

14 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

23 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

The state reports that 138 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 169,889 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.