New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 94 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 09, 2021 03:46 PM
Created: June 09, 2021 03:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday's report.
The latest death includes:
Three recent deaths:
Two* deaths >30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,292.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 94 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 203,747 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 100 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 191,358 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
