New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 94 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,292.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 94 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 203,747 cases.

The latest cases include:

29 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

2 new cases in Curry County

8 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

1 new case in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 100 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 191,358 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.