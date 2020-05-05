New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 05, 2020 05:24 PM
Created: May 05, 2020 03:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, 162 people have died from COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The latest deaths include:
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 107 new cases. New Mexico has now reported 4,138 cases of COVID-19.
The latest cases include:
The state reports that 178 people are hospitalized, and 48 are on ventilators. 964 COVID-19 cases have been designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
