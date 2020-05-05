New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 05, 2020 05:24 PM
Created: May 05, 2020 03:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 162 people have died from COVID-19 in New Mexico.

Advertisement

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
  • A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 107 new cases. New Mexico has now reported 4,138 cases of COVID-19.

The latest cases include: 

  • 21 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 43 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 25 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

The state reports that 178 people are hospitalized, and 48 are on ventilators. 964 COVID-19 cases have been designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases
New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham requiring employees of certain businesses to wear face coverings
Gov. Lujan Grisham requiring employees of certain businesses to wear face coverings
Albuquerque officials draw attention to domestic violence, child abuse amid COVID-19
Albuquerque officials draw attention to domestic violence, child abuse amid COVID-19
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 189 additional cases
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 189 additional cases
GOP US House primary in New Mexico gets personal, nasty
GOP US House primary in New Mexico gets personal, nasty
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham requiring employees of certain businesses to wear face coverings
Gov. Lujan Grisham requiring employees of certain businesses to wear face coverings
New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases
New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 107 additional cases
Albuquerque officials draw attention to domestic violence, child abuse amid COVID-19
Albuquerque officials draw attention to domestic violence, child abuse amid COVID-19
US Treasury to begin distributing COVID-19 relief money to tribes
US Treasury to begin distributing COVID-19 relief money to tribes
Air patrol makes quick work of transporting COVID-19 tests
Air patrol makes quick work of transporting COVID-19 tests