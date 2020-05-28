New Mexico reports first child with inflammatory disease potentially connected to COVID-19 | KOB 4
New Mexico reports first child with inflammatory disease potentially connected to COVID-19

New Mexico reports first child with inflammatory disease potentially connected to COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 28, 2020 03:58 PM
Created: May 28, 2020 03:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary for the Health and Human Services Department, reported that New Mexico has one child with MIS-C, the inflammatory disease potentially connected to COVID-19. Dr. Scrase says child is doing well.

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) also reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday.

The latest cases include:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A male in his 20s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 335.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 108 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,364 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 51 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 18 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 3 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 19 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 196 people are hospitalized, and 69 are on ventilator


