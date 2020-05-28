New Mexico reports first child with inflammatory disease potentially connected to COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 28, 2020 03:58 PM
Created: May 28, 2020 03:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary for the Health and Human Services Department, reported that New Mexico has one child with MIS-C, the inflammatory disease potentially connected to COVID-19. Dr. Scrase says child is doing well.
The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) also reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday.
The latest cases include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 335.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 108 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,364 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 196 people are hospitalized, and 69 are on ventilator
