New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a short-term resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a short-term resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 84.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 153 new cases-- brining the total of COVID-19 cases to 2,521.