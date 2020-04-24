New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases

New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 24, 2020 04:53 PM
Created: April 24, 2020 04:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Friday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a short-term resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.
  • A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a short-term resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
  • A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 84.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 153 new cases-- brining the total of COVID-19 cases to 2,521.

The latest cases include: 

  • 25 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 67 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 12 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 31 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

The governor said Friday that 152 people are hospitalized, and 38 are on ventilators. The Health Department also reported 614 COVID-19 recoveries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as the governor releases more information.


