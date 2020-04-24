New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 24, 2020 04:53 PM
Created: April 24, 2020 04:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Friday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 84.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 153 new cases-- brining the total of COVID-19 cases to 2,521.
The latest cases include:
The governor said Friday that 152 people are hospitalized, and 38 are on ventilators. The Health Department also reported 614 COVID-19 recoveries.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as the governor releases more information.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company