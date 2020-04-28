New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 110.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 153 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,974.