New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases

New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 28, 2020 04:11 PM
Created: April 28, 2020 04:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include: 

Advertisement
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 110.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 153 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,974. 

The latest cases include:

  • 44 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 43 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 45 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Health Department said that 157 people are hospitalized, and 705 people have recovered from the virus. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Grants mayor has 'dismissed' city manager for not reopening golf course
Grants mayor has 'dismissed' city manager for not reopening golf course
Albuquerque realtors say housing market is booming amid pandemic
Albuquerque realtors say housing market is booming amid pandemic
Video: Thief robs Nob Hill juice bar at gunpoint
Video: Thief robs Nob Hill juice bar at gunpoint
New Mexico to receive over $6M for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing
New Mexico to receive over $6M for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing
Zuni Pueblo community donates food and supplies as concerns rise over possible surge in COVID-19 cases
Zuni Pueblo community donates food and supplies as concerns rise over possible surge in COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases
New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases
Grants mayor has 'dismissed' city manager for not reopening golf course
Grants mayor has 'dismissed' city manager for not reopening golf course
New Mexico to receive over $6M for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing
New Mexico to receive over $6M for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing
UNM joins 'Wi-Fi on Wheels' program, offers free Wi-Fi access
UNM joins 'Wi-Fi on Wheels' program, offers free Wi-Fi access
Albuquerque realtors say housing market is booming amid pandemic
Albuquerque realtors say housing market is booming amid pandemic