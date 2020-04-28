New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 110.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 153 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,974.
The latest cases include:
- 44 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 43 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 5 new cases in Sandoval County
- 45 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
The Health Department said that 157 people are hospitalized, and 705 people have recovered from the virus.