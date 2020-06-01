New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 113 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 40s from McKinley County.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s in Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 362.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 113 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,800 cases.