New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 113 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 01, 2020 04:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday. The deaths included the first of an inmate within the New Mexico Corrections Department.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 362.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 113 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,800 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 191 people are hospitalized, and 2,888 have recovered.
