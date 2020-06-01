New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 113 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 113 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 01, 2020 04:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday. The deaths included the first of an inmate within the New Mexico Corrections Department.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s in Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.
  • A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 362.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 113 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,800 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 12 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 35 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 37 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 6 new cases in Taos County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 191 people are hospitalized, and 2,888 have recovered. 


