New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 124 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 70s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Silver City Care Center in Silver City.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 20s from Mora County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,265.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 124 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 202,821 cases.

The latest cases include:

31 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

2 new cases in Curry County

13 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

The state reports that 109 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 188,743 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.