New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 124 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 28, 2021 03:41 PM
Created: May 28, 2021 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Friday's report.

The latest deaths include:

Two recent deaths:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

Four death from more than 30 days ago:

  • A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County.
  • A male in his 70s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Silver City Care Center in Silver City.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 20s from Mora County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,265. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 124 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 202,821 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 31 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 13 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 8 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 9 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 22 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 109 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 188,743  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


