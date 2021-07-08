New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 132 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 132 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 08, 2021 03:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday's report.

The latest death includes:

Four recent deaths:

  • A male in his 20s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Two* deaths >30 days:

  • A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Guadalupe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,353. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 132 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 206,128 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 46 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 9 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 4 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 11 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 10 new cases in San Juan County
  • 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 67 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 195,263 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


