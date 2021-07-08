New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 132 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 08, 2021 03:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday's report.
The latest death includes:
Four recent deaths:
Two* deaths >30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,353.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 132 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 206,128 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 67 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 195,263 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company