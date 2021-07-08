New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 132 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Guadalupe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,353.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 132 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 206,128 cases.

The latest cases include:

46 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Curry County

9 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

1 new case in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The state reports that 67 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 195,263 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.