New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 174 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

33 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

16 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

25 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Union County

3 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 94 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 10,976 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.