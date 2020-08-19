New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 174 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 19, 2020 06:16 PM
Created: August 19, 2020 03:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 729.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 174 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 23,749 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 94 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, there are 10,976 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company