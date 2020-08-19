New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 174 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 174 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 19, 2020 06:16 PM
Created: August 19, 2020 03:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual has underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 729.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 174 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 23,749 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 33 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 19 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 8 new cases in Curry County
  • 16 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 15 new cases in Eddy County
  • 25 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 10 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 10 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 94 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 10,976 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


