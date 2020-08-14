New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

40 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

14 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

30 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

17 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Quay County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 125 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 10,182 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.