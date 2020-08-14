New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 14, 2020 03:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 703.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 175 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 23,160 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 40 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 14 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 8 new cases in Curry County
  • 30 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 14 new cases in Lea County
  • 6 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 17 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 12 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 125 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 10,182 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


