New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 186 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,251.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 186 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 202,405 cases.

The latest cases include:

31 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in De Baca County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

6 new cases in Valencia County

78 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 133 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 188,174 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.