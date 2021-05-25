New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 186 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 186 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 25, 2021 03:48 PM
Created: May 25, 2021 03:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

Four recent deaths:

  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Two deaths from more than 30 days ago:

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,251. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 186 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 202,405 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 31 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 5 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 5 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 10 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 16 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 6 new cases in Valencia County
  • 78 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 133 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 188,174 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


