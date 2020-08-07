New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 197 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

32 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

17 new cases in Curry County

50 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

4 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Union County

6 new cases in Valencia County

9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.3 positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 132 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 9,166 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.