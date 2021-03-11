New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 236 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

77 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Curry County

36 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

9 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

18 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

15 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

15 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

The state reports that 130 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 161,650 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.